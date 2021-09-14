Lynn Cribb Johnson, of Folkston, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL following a courageous battle with Covid. She was born July 11, 1965 in Folkston, to the late Homer Arthur Cribb, Sr. and Judy Ann Murray Cribb. She worked with the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office as a 911 Dispatcher for more than 30 years and recently promoted to 911 Director. For many years she was the calm voice that many first responders heard.