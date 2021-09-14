Billy Terrance ‘Terry’ Grooms, 79, of Folkston, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on September 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Terry was born on July 20, 1942, at McCoy Hospital in Folkston, and was the oldest child of Evelyn Hinson Grooms and Ralph Waldo Grooms, Jr. who preceded him in death. Terry’s Folkston heritage dates to his paternal great-grandparents, Jesse Shepard Grooms and Elvinie Riggs Grooms, who were some of the first settlers in Charlton County.