A week after dropping their first game of the Buckeye season to Oregon, Ohio State turned things around on Saturday, getting a 41-20 win against Tulsa at Ohio Stadium. Once again, it was an inconsistent performance from the Scarlet and Gray. Ryan Day's team ran the ball well throughout the game but struggled in the passing game. Defensively, Ohio State made some game day changes to the coaching staff as well as some schematic alterations. While the Golden Hurricane still managed over 500 yards of total offense, it was positive to see the Buckeyes try something new that will likely only get better with more time.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO