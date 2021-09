A new book explores the fraught transition between President Trump and President Biden. The book on two presidents comes from two Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. It made news about the president's top military adviser, as we heard last week. After the attack on the Capitol in January, General Mark Milley called his counterpart in China to say that he need not worry about a U.S. attack. Milley also told U.S. officers to follow procedure if they received a sudden order to use nuclear weapons. Milley has said he followed his constitutional role, by the way, and he accurately says that U.S. officers call their foreign counterparts all the time.

