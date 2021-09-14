Former Illini in the NFL: Week 1

LA Chargers (-1) @ Washington. Justin Herbert returns for his sophomore campaign and will lead a high-octane offensive assault for the Chargers. On the other side of things, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the seasoned journeyman, will lead the Redskins in his first year as their QB. Washington’s weak point last year was their offensive output, so they’re hoping the addition of Fitzpatrick, along with WR Curtis Samuel will be enough to compete once added to their nucleus of WR Terry McLaurin and RB Antonio Gibson. TE Logan Thomas certainly flashed last season and should be a go-to Red Zone favorite of Fitzpatrick. Washington certainly shines defensively, where they ranked top 6 in points against, sacks, and interceptions in 2020. Los Angeles had a little more success offensively, leaning on WR Keenan Allen, and RB Austin Ekeler to do most of the damage. Herbert’s breakout should continue, but I don’t expect smooth sailing for him in Week 1. The Washington defense, led by DE Chase Young, will pressure the young phenom… but in the end, I think LA has enough firepower to squeak this one out on the road. Chargers 22-20.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO