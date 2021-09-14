CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

LaQuan Smith Hosted a Met Gala After-Party Under the Stars

By Alexis Bennet t
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve ever attended a LaQuan Smith fashion show, then you know that the designer has never been one to keep things modest or pared back. After all, he’s the first designer to ever shut down the Empire State Building for a fashion presentation. So naturally Smith’s Met gala after-party brought the ritz and glitz.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

For her red carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking, faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. And for the star-studded after-party, the mom of four stayed true to her theme of slaying the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Megan Fox Attends Met Gala After-Party With Machine Gun Kelly After Walking Red Carpet Solo

After a show-stopping display at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Megan Fox walked her first Met Gala red carpet solo the following evening. The 35-year-old actress wowed in a Dundas lace-up red gown and Jimmy Choo heels, and sported black bangs and a bold red lip. While Fox worked the red carpet like no other, her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, was noticeably missing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Ritz#Mo T Chandon#City Girls
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rihanna announces she will be hosting Met Gala after-party: ‘If you planning a Met Ball after-party... don’t’

Rihanna has announced that she will be resuming duty as the host of the Met Gala after-party as the biggest night in fashion is set to return.With the 2021 Met Gala just days away, after the annual party was cancelled last year amid the pandemic, the 33-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has again taken hosting duties of the after-party upon herself.Sharing a photo of an invite to the event on her Instagram Stories, which reads: “Annual Gala After Party hosted by Rihanna,” and lists the event as beginning at 11pm on 13 September, the singer wrote: “If you planning...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

How Iman and Harris Reed Collaborated on the Met Gala’s Most Dazzling Look

At this year’s Met Gala, there were plenty of looks that took the theme of American fashion to its most dramatic heights—but few had the same impact as Iman’s show-stopping Harris Reed gown, produced with the support of Dolce & Gabbana. Beginning with a jacquard gold bustier and flared trousers, the look erupted into an enormous crinoline skeleton bedecked with layers of feathers covered with gold leaf. Topped with a dramatic, Bob Mackie-esque feathered headdress that radiated outwards like a glowing halo, it was an outfit befitting of a queen. So who else could wear it but Iman?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

LaQuan Smith is on top of the Empire State Building — and on top of the world looking out at the city that got him here. “For me to have my runway show here represents the strength and vibrancy of New York, it represents luxury and Black excellence. Nobody else has done this, and it represents that I can break barriers and reach new heights,” the Queens-bred fashion designer said during a preview, surveying the blanket of buildings below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Star-Tribune

Met Gala returns Monday with star power after pandemic delay

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala and its fashion parade was pushed from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair that kicks off Monday night with a mini version of the celebrity-splashed fundraiser. Organizers promise no less the star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy