Congress & Courts

Hawley says he’ll hold up State and Defense Department nominees unless Blinken and Austin resign

 7 days ago

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Tuesday that he will place a hold on “every single civilian nominee” for the State and Defense Departments unless Secretary Antony Blinken and Secretary Lloyd Austin resign from their posts, citing their roles in overseeing the US’ chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The Missouri Republican told...

