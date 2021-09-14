CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian, ‘SNL’ Alum Norm MacDonald Dies of Cancer at 61

By Aaron Gould Sheinin
WebMD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 14, 2021 -- Veteran comedian Norm Macdonald, perhaps best known for his years on Saturday Night Live, has died of cancer, a diagnosis the Canadian native kept secret for a decade. Macdonald’s producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline that the 61-year-old Macdonald didn’t even tell family and friends...

