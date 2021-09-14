CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Hospital innovates to serve during pandemic

Tullahoma News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital heroes (physicians, staff and department leaders) are continuing to provide high quality care to their patients. The hospital and these heroes strongly urge those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated, continue to social distance and wear masks to help limit the spread of the virus and the delta variants.

Related
WATE

Catholic school grows during pandemic

Woman pleads not guilty to fatal hit-and-run charges in Knox County. Family asks for help identifying hit-and-run driver who left newlywed hospitalized. Knox Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 71-year-old man.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty

No state fines are being imposed against an Iowa nursing home where employees slept on duty, where a resident had to call 911 for medical assistance, and where widespread mold was uncovered last month. After fielding seven complaints about conditions at the QHC-Mitchellville nursing home in Polk County, state inspectors visited the home in July […] The post No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Mountain Xpress

Mental health falters during pandemic

Briefly, it seemed like the coronavirus pandemic had turned a corner. “People were starting to feel a little bit optimistic this summer,” says Ariel Shumaker, an Asheville therapist in private practice, about COVID-19. “And now, it’s not feeling optimistic.”. Fatigue, sadness, anxiety, rage, fear, exhaustion — these are the emotions...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WKRC

Hospitals sound the alarm about the number of COVID-19 patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tri-State hospitals locally are sounding the alarms that their ICUs are full. Stories are coming in from all over the country of people who need emergent care who are just not getting it because the hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients. There was the Alabama man who...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

I-Team: COVID Patient Unable To Get Monoclonal Antibody Treatment At 2 Hospitals

DUXBURY (CBS) – More than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, a Duxbury woman who does not want to show her face is still coughing and out of breath. Walking across her lawn takes just about all the strength she has. “I was thinking I was going to be admitted on a ventilator,” she said. “It was bad. It was really, really bad.” The woman and her husband, who are both fully vaccinated, tested positive before Labor Day. They heard about monoclonal antibody treatment. The couple knew if given within 10 days of testing positive, it could help people with COVID from...
DUXBURY, MA
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho began the week with more staffed ICU beds than in recent days. Those additional beds continue to fill rapidly with coronavirus patients. Idaho hospitals on Sunday had the nation’s highest rate of COVID-19 among ICU patients: 61% (U.S. average was 29.6%), according to federal data. Idaho also had the highest rate of COVID-19 among all hospital […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa hospitals, nursing homes report widespread nursing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa hospitals and nursing homes are reporting a widespread nursing shortage as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state. A survey from the Iowa Board of Nursing and Iowa Center for Nursing Workforce found nearly 58 percent of hospitals say finding qualified nurses is challenging.
IOWA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama leaders must circumvent Biden administration rules that limit treatment options for Covid-19 patients

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As the pandemic continues around the Nation, one highly effective medication for those that have already contracted COVID-19 is the monoclonal antibody treatment.  Thousands of patients across Alabama have received this treatment, and it has proven to keep patients out of the hospital and prevent deaths […]
ALABAMA STATE
Tullahoma News

Planning for the elder in your life

Many of us like to fantasize about how we might want to spend our golden years, but far fewer people take the time to confront tough legal questions related to aging. Some wait until it’s too late, perhaps because they don’t know where to start, or they may have a misplaced fear of accidentally signing away their independence. This hesitation can unintentionally create a burden for their children or loved ones, who eventually become forced to make major decisions quickly — and maybe not in the way the person would have preferred.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tullahoma News

Torry Lee Fletcher Birth Announcement

Torry Lee Fletcher was born Sept. 9 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Aaliya Shedd and Kalando Fletcher of Tullahoma. Torry weighed 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long at birth. He is the younger brother of Kristoffer Jackson, Patrick Willis, Kaniyah Willis and Mario Shedd.
TULLAHOMA, TN

