Camp Forrest history on display this Saturday

Anyone wanting to learn more about Camp Forrest and local history can make a stop at South Jackson Civic Center this Saturday to do so. This weekend, to coincide with the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s September exhibit “Enemy, Frenemy, Friend: WWII TN POW & Civilian Internee Perspectives,” the Floyd and Margaret Mitchell Museum at South Jackson Civic Center will be open from 1:30 to 3 p.m. to display its Camp Forrest memorabilia as well as other pieces from Tullahoma’s history. Admission to the museum is free for all.