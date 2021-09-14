CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Camp Forrest history on display this Saturday

By STAFF WRITER Kyle Murphy
Tullahoma News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone wanting to learn more about Camp Forrest and local history can make a stop at South Jackson Civic Center this Saturday to do so. This weekend, to coincide with the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s September exhibit “Enemy, Frenemy, Friend: WWII TN POW & Civilian Internee Perspectives,” the Floyd and Margaret Mitchell Museum at South Jackson Civic Center will be open from 1:30 to 3 p.m. to display its Camp Forrest memorabilia as well as other pieces from Tullahoma’s history. Admission to the museum is free for all.

