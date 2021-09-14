CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Office closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

By Stacie Richard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Officials are announcing office building closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. Thirty-eight state offices will be closed on Sept. 15 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, including: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

