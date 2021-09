WDAY Sports+ is excited to start our livestream game coverage with the area high school football Game of the Week. Can't be in the bleachers? Watch all the action online. Our 3rd Game of The Week will be the Perham Yellowjackets at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels on Friday, September 17, with pregame coverage in the WDAY 6 p.m. newscast and then kickoff at 7 p.m. on WDAY Sports+ and WDAY XTRA.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO