MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a rainy Tuesday across all of South Florida from the Keys up to Miami-Dade and Broward. The weather setup is a mess and a bit complex because there is no defined weather feature that is causing the passing showers and storms this Tuesday. There is, however, a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere. At the same time, there is a stalled front to the north of South Florida located over parts of the Southeast region that’s helping to bring up the moisture over the Sunshine...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO