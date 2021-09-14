Letter: Stop B2H still alive and fighting against power line

Climate change impacts us all, but particularly communities of color, including Black communities, who experience climate change impacts first and worst. Americans of color breathe in 40 percent more pollution than white Americans; 68 percent of Black Americans live within thirty miles of a coal plant; and the poor, elderly, and marginalized around the world are least equipped to prepare for or respond to the myriad threats of climate change. The post Clean Energy: A spiritual call to action | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO