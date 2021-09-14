Letter: Stop B2H still alive and fighting against power line
The Observer’s recent reporting ("Council dismisses recent B2H objections," Thursday, Sept. 2) gave the impression that the STOP B2H Coalition has met their demise. We are alive and well and fighting for all Eastern Oregonians’ rights and quality of life. What was reported was a skirmish on issues regarding an appeal of summary determinations and questioning the administrative law judge’s competency. Neither were issues brought up by the Stop B2H Coalition.www.lagrandeobserver.com
