Genesee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Genesee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lapeer and central Genesee Counties through 815 PM EDT At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gaines to Goodrich to near Metamora. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Goodrich and Metamora around 735 PM EDT. Hadley around 740 PM EDT. Dryden around 750 PM EDT. Lapeer, Imlay City and Lum around 800 PM EDT. Flint and Beecher around 805 PM EDT. Burton and Crossroads Village around 810 PM EDT. Davison, North Branch and Otisville around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Burnside, Attica, Rankin, Elba, Kings Mill, Thornville and Genesee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

