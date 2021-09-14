Comedian Norm Macdonald passes at age 61 after multi-year cancer battle
Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61, according to his reps. The veteran comedian had been battling cancer the last nine years but kept it private. Norm was veteran comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He was a member of SNL (Saturday Night Live) from 1993-1998. There he helmed the show’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment. He went on to have rolls in such films as Bill Madison, Dirty Work, and Deuce Bigalow.nowdecatur.com
