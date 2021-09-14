CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALL inmate visitation has been suspended at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Cover picture for the articlePer Sheriff Kevin W. Windham, Effective Immediately ALL inmate visitation has been suspended at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office until further notice. **Cash will no longer be accepted to deposit on an inmate’s books for commissary purchases. If you wish to leave money in the drop box, you will need to bring in a money order or cashier’s check made out to the inmate. Please make sure that you tear off the receipt and keep for your records.

