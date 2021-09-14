Sudanese Exports Increase to $2.53 Billion in First Half of 2021
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan exported goods worth $2.53 billion in the first half of the year, up 68% from the same period last year, the central bank said on Monday, describing the amount as "insufficient" compared to an import bill of $4.16 billion. Sudan is in the midst of a...
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece will pump an additional 4.4 billion euros into its economy in the second half of the year to prop up businesses and households battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday. Staikouras said Greece will spend a total of 42.7 billion euros...
Tire makers around the globe committed nearly $7 billion over the past year toward new factories and capacity expansions, more than three-fourths of which is earmarked for projects throughout Asia. The total is roughly $2 billion more than the amount tracked by Rubber News during the August 2019-August 2020 period...
PARIS (Reuters) - France's public sector budget deficit is likely to come in smaller than expected this year and any extra tax income should go towards reducing the public debt, the budget oversight panel said on Wednesday. The government is forecasting a budget deficit this year of 8.4% of gross...
BEIJING (Reuters) - More policy support for China's economy, including boosts to banks' lending power, is likely in coming months, some analysts say, to dispel gloom cast by property cooling measures, a burst of regulatory vigour, and China Evergrande Group's woes. "China's property sector and overall economy will slow notably,...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that it expects will result in proceeds of 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion) to pay back part of a state bailout Germany’s top airline received during the coronavirus crisis. The subscription period of the right issue, in which...
KAKINADA, India, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India could account for as much as 45% of global rice exports in 2021 as expanded port-handling capacity allows the world's second largest rice grower after China to ship record volumes to buyers across Africa and Asia. The world's top exporter could ship as...
(Yicai Global) Sept. 8 -- China’s exports are expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the run up to the end-of-year holiday season, analysts said, after the country’s customs authorities released robust data for shipments last month. Second-half exports are usually higher than those in the first six months, as...
A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns.
A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday.
The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile".
Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
The report from the Institute for Public Policy research was released ahead of the main party conferences. The Government has been advised to take a leaf out of President Joe Biden’s book and invest £47 billion across the UK to boost the economy. A new report from the Institute for...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts...
President Joe Biden still has not rescheduled a call with French President Emmanuel Macron as relations between the two countries deteriorate over a new national security alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia that cost France a billion-dollar submarine contract.
New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
Covid vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, as it demanded two billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year. "We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said.
A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt reassured jittery global markets at least briefly Wednesday by announcing it will make an interest payment due this week. The Chinese government, meanwhile, kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene.Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits regulators imposed to curb rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a Chinese credit crunch.The...
