BC-Results Indiana Downs-9-Add
9th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 6:34. Time 1:37.98. Firm. Scratched_Roczen. Also Ran_Indigo Rich, Got Lost, American Nightmare, Amazing Justice, Catch the Sparrow, Just Dig It, White Silver Sands, One for the Money, Candeliver. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-4-8-5-9) 5 Correct Paid $28,735.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-8-5-9) 4 Correct Paid $944.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $148.70. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-13) paid $29.65. Daily Double (5-9) paid $128.80. Exacta (9-10) paid $44.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-13-6) paid $99.84. Attendance unavailable. $1,655,887. Handle $15,100. Total Handle $1,670,987.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
