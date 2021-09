Click to learn more about author Jay Chapel. We speak to enterprises large and small about cloud cost optimization, and one of the more dominant themes we have been hearing lately is: Who should manage app development costs? Cloud Operations teams (ITOps, DevOps, FinOps, Cloud Center of Excellence, etc.) that are responsible for the management, governance, and optimization of an enterprise’s cloud resources need to get the application owners or the lines of business owners to be responsible for cost. It can’t simply be the centralized cloud team that cares about cost. Folks using cloud services on a daily basis for engineering, development, QA, testing, etc. need to take actions related to optimizing cloud costs, managing user governance and security operations.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO