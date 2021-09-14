Jets Announce Numerous Roster Moves
The Jets announced several roster moves today in response to Week 1 injuries. As a reminder, injured reserve reserve rules this year require players placed on IR to stay there for three weeks. This is far less strict than the rules used to be. Previously players had to stay on IR for at least eight weeks, and teams had a limit to the number of players who could be reactivated each season. If you go back even longer, there was a time where IR meant your season was over with no option to reactivate players.www.ganggreennation.com
