Jets Announce Numerous Roster Moves

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’re now a couple days removed from the Jets Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and fans have already started voicing displeasure with the team. After seemingly building a focus on the Jets offensive line since taking over, Joe Douglas’ unit is one of the weakest on the team. That’s surprising to say the least, as nearly the entire Jets defense is built out of an island of misfit toys (cue the classic Rudolph movie). It’s early so the overreaction will be slim on this end, but it is concerning to see early, in what essentially would be a redux from the previous few years. Hopefully Saleh and the team can get it together as they face a divisional rival in the Patriots this Sunday. With that, here are your links to the team today.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO