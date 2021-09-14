CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Lake Powell Fish Report

By Sep 14, 2021
Lake Powell Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Powell water level is now at 3,548 MSL and has only dropped 2 feet since Aug. 26. I am grateful for those upstream reservoirs that have increased their outflow to keep Lake Powell as full as possible in these drastic times when water is scarce. Increased water releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming border have begun and will continue until October. Releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado are scheduled to run from August to October. Navajo Lake, which spans the Colorado-New Mexico border, will ramp up releases in November and December. The releases will result in an additional drop of 4 feet in Flaming Gorge, 2 feet in Navajo and 8 feet in Blue Mesa. Hopefully, there will be a heavy snowpack this winter to refill all of the reservoirs mentioned.

lakepowellchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Mesa, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Forage Fish#Navajo Lake#Lake Powell Fish Report#Flaming Gorge Reservoir#Blue Mesa Reservoir#The National Park Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy