NFL

Cardinals favored by 4.5 points against the Vikings in Week 2

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have dug themselves into an 0-1 hole to start 2021, while the Cardinals dismantled a team that was seen as a playoff contender.

So the line in the teams’ Week 2 matchup makes sense. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Vikings on Sunday.

In its regular season opener, Arizona had a 38-13 win over Tennessee. Vikings left tackle Rashod Hill should have a very tough matchup with Chandler Jones, a Cardinals edge rusher who is coming off a five-sack game in the opener.

Minnesota was exposed by Cincinnati to fall in overtime by a score of 27-24. The Vikings need to bounce back, but will have to do so against a very good team on paper. The market seems to have accounted for that.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings-Cardinals game balls

After being held to 61 rushing yards last week, Cook was once again the motor of the Vikings offense with 131 yards on the ground, though 96 came in the first half. Hunter was electric, managing to wrangle Kyler Murray for three sacks. After a relatively quiet Week 1, he looked like his old self Sunday.
NFL
Derrick

Bengals get some breaks in Week 1 win against Vikings in OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals needed some breaks to go their way in an overtime thriller against Minnesota. The hard-luck Bengals got few of them last season. So they can't help but feel they've turned some kind of corner after outlasting the Vikings 27-24 on Sunday.
NFL
USA Today

LOOK: Cardinals-Vikings full Week 2 Wednesday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings began their week of practice Wednesday and both released their first injury reports of the week. The Cardinals had six players sit out of practice. The Vikings had two and another two who were limited. The full injury report is below. For more details, check out the full posts about the Cardinals and about the Vikings.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Minnesota Vikings defense gives up 503 yards to Cardinals in Week 2 loss

The Vikings often disrupted Kyler Murray, forcing three sacks and two interceptions, but it couldn't hold off the offense in a late fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday. They should remain off defensive units to consider streaming in Week 3 against red-hot Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

