Cardinals favored by 4.5 points against the Vikings in Week 2

Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have dug themselves into an 0-1 hole to start 2021, while the Cardinals dismantled a team that was seen as a playoff contender.

So the line in the teams’ Week 2 matchup makes sense. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Vikings on Sunday.

In its regular season opener, Arizona had a 38-13 win over Tennessee. Vikings left tackle Rashod Hill should have a very tough matchup with Chandler Jones, a Cardinals edge rusher who is coming off a five-sack game in the opener.

Minnesota was exposed by Cincinnati to fall in overtime by a score of 27-24. The Vikings need to bounce back, but will have to do so against a very good team on paper. The market seems to have accounted for that.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).