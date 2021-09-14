CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisa County, VA

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cast your vote for this newcomer

By Henry Knauf
Central Virginian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like what is going on in the world today? We are seeing a great deal of unexplainable actions coming from government around taxes, inflation, global unrest, and immigration. These actions are resulting in an erosion of overall confidence in the future of our nation. I listen to many who share my concerns. They seek change in government and a return to a compassionate society that cares, but holds its citizens accountable.

www.thecentralvirginian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Macron to send envoy back to US, France says after Biden call

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will send his ambassador back to the United States next week after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, the two sides said on Wednesday. Last week, France...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
County
Louisa County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Louisa County, VA
Government
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry

Comments / 0

Community Policy