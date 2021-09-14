CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Republicans in Congress need to put foot down

By Bob Ryan
Central Virginian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is my opinion that Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy need to stop all this useless talk with Democrats on ending the uncontrolled border crisis by simply and immediately ending all further discussions with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and President Biden. If Biden will not stop this idiotic border...

