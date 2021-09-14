Bee Cave City Council votes to hire engineering firm to design Great Divide Drive bridge crossing

Bee Cave City Council voted unanimously Sept 14 to hire HDR Engineering Inc. to complete the design of a bridge crossing at Great Divide Drive and Little Barton Creek. In its proposal submitted to Bee Cave City staff, HDR Engineering estimates much of the next year will be taken designing the project with actual construction to start in November 2022 after a bidding process. Construction would be complete at the end of Q1 2023, according to an estimate included in the proposal.