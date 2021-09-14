CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep this man in office

By Melvin Burruss
Central Virginian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am pleased to support Supervisor Fitzgerald (“Coach”) Barnes for reelection as Louisa County supervisor for the Patrick Henry District. Supervisor Barnes has always had a vision for the needs of Louisa residents and has worked tirelessly to bring new business and employment to Louisa County. Remember when Louisa County didn’t have a Walmart as an employer? It now employs hundreds of Louisa County residents with decent-paying jobs. Supervisor Barnes has been quietly working to add employers and jobs for Louisa residents, such as the entire Ferncliff Business Park, Bio-Cat and Boxley Asphalt.

