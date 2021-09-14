LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep this man in office

I am pleased to support Supervisor Fitzgerald (“Coach”) Barnes for reelection as Louisa County supervisor for the Patrick Henry District. Supervisor Barnes has always had a vision for the needs of Louisa residents and has worked tirelessly to bring new business and employment to Louisa County. Remember when Louisa County didn’t have a Walmart as an employer? It now employs hundreds of Louisa County residents with decent-paying jobs. Supervisor Barnes has been quietly working to add employers and jobs for Louisa residents, such as the entire Ferncliff Business Park, Bio-Cat and Boxley Asphalt.