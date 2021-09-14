Rockets, John Wall Eyeing Trade

In an offseason filled with an endless amount of trade buzz coming from cities like Portland and Philadelphia, but Houston has certainly gone under the radar. Last offseason the team revamped their roster by shopping Russell Westbrook after one season with the team in exchange for then Wizards point guard John Wall. Wall was set to play alongside James Harden and form a new dynamic backcourt, but things went sideways fast and the Rockets went on to trade their franchise cornerstone in Harden within the first month of the 2020 season.