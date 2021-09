John Wall has played his last game as a member of the Houston Rockets. It was announced earlier this week that the two sides agreed to go their separate ways. Wall was acquired from Washington last December in a swap for Russell Westbrook, and while Russ looked rejuvenated after the move, the same couldn't be said for Wall. Houston reportedly is hoping to swap the 31-year-old point guard for younger talent. Wall reportedly has a few suitors, but given his exorbitant salary and recent play, those suitors likely won't be offering much of value in trade.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO