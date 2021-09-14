Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Gets first hold

Reyes secured his first hold in a win over the Mets on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk while striking out the side. The Cardinals were only up 3-0 when Reyes entered in the eighth inning, so the assignment was a prototypical higher-leverage setup scenario. The previously embattled right-hander held his own by working around a pair of inning-opening baserunners, using his overpowering stuff to mow down the formidable trio of Pete Alonso, Javier Baez and Jeff McNeil and escape the frame unscathed. Reyes appears to be settling into a nice groove in the post-closer phase of his season, now having fired four scoreless innings over his last three appearances while posting a 6:2 K:BB and a pair of victories in addition to Monday's hold.