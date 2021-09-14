Mets' Rich Hill: Falls to Cardinals

Firefighter Kevin Morrow was exhausted, but he still turned on the radio to listen to the Mets. He had been there when the North Tower crumbled on Sept. 11, 2001 and was part of the continuous envoys to Ground Zero when he heard the Mets were resuming play 10 days later. So, after one of those shifts, after being bussed to the nearby World’s Fair Marina parking lot, where he left his car, he turned on WFAN. Shea Stadium was less than a mile away, and well within earshot. He knew it well — not only is Morrow a Mets fan, but the parking lot there had been turned into a relief center in the previous days.

