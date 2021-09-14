Mets' Rich Hill: Falls to Cardinals
Hill (6-7) took the loss Monday as the Mets were downed 7-0 by the Cardinals, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four. St. Louis did most of its damage long after Hill had left the mound, but a lack of run support still saddled him with the loss, giving Hill an 0-3 record as a Met. The veteran lefty has not pitched poorly since coming over from the Rays, posting a 3.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB through 48.2 innings over 10 appearances (nine starts), but he hasn't gotten into the win column since June 23.www.cbssports.com
