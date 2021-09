For the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named UC Riverside the top university in the nation for social mobility. The social mobility category considers the degree to which a university elevates its low-income graduates to a higher standard of living. As rankings leaders such as U.S. News have adjusted their formulas in the past few years, they increasingly consider social mobility among the leading measures of higher education success.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO