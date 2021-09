High Dose Flu Vaccine Available The Jefferson County Health Department has the seasonal high dose flu vaccine available for anyone over the age of 65 years. Please call 812 273-1942 to schedule your flu vaccine, walkins are welcome, but appointments are highly recommended to avoid wait time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months receive a yearly flu vaccination. We are able to bill most health insurance policies, including Medicare. We will need your insurance card to verify coverage. We will be receiving flu mist and flu vaccine for those ages 6 months and older later this month. Please call the Jefferson County Health Department at 812-273-1942 with any questions about influenza or the flu vaccine. You can also visit www.cdc.gov/flu to get more information about influenza.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO