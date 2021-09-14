CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass continues in September with Astria Ascending, Sable and these games

Deathloop is not available in Xbox Game Pass today – even though Arkane Studios and Bethesda are now part of Xbox Game Studios. The PlayStation deal was just older. But Xbox Game Pass subscribers need not worry. As always, the following list of upcoming inclusive games will be available mid-month. You can look forward to Aragami 2, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Sable and Astria Ascending, among others.

