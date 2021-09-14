Xbox Game Pass continues in September with Astria Ascending, Sable and these games

JRPG fans have an upcoming title that really ought to be on their radar: Astria Ascending, coming to PC and console later this month. I’ve just spent a short amount of time playing a preview build of the game. I say “short”; purposefully so, because I don’t want to spoil much of the game when it comes to full release. But I’ve spent enough time to know that this could well be something special. It looks fantastic, plays wonderfully, and its turn-based combat will be instantly welcoming to anyone who’s played an old-school JRPG before. This has all the trappings of a classic title in the genre – wrapped in a sumptuous, modern package.

