BATON ROUGE, La. - When Louisiana’s first-ever legal medical marijuana products hit the shelves in 2019, the list of restrictions was long. To be eligible to use them, patients had to find one of about 60 licensed doctors statewide who would recommend the drug. They had to suffer from at least one of several specific medical conditions like cancer, intractable pain or AIDS. They could only buy the drug in tincture form.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO