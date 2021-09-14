CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tuesday, September 14: Reinventing Alaska Native education. Eat local challenge. Getting to know NPR’s Jenn White.

By Rhonda McBride
ktoo.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past, the present and the future are all connected for Mischa Jackson, a longtime voice for change Alaska Native education. Whether it’s acknowledging the complex history of the impact of Western education on Native children or creating space for Native ways of knowing and indigenous perspectives, Jackson says the first step in reinventing education begins with acknowledgement. On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Jackson talks with KTOO’s Sheli Delaney about the power of acknowledgement and how it is one of the keys to success in helping Native students achieve their potential.

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Npr#Western#Ktoo Juneau 104 3#Ktoo Org
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy