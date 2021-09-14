Tuesday, September 14: Reinventing Alaska Native education. Eat local challenge. Getting to know NPR’s Jenn White.

The past, the present and the future are all connected for Mischa Jackson, a longtime voice for change Alaska Native education. Whether it’s acknowledging the complex history of the impact of Western education on Native children or creating space for Native ways of knowing and indigenous perspectives, Jackson says the first step in reinventing education begins with acknowledgement. On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Jackson talks with KTOO’s Sheli Delaney about the power of acknowledgement and how it is one of the keys to success in helping Native students achieve their potential.