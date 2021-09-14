CSU football prioritizing reducing penalties following sloppy defeat
FORT COLLINS –– Colorado State is looking at finding a way to reduce penalties that have cost it during an 0-2 start. “You’re not gonna win many games (with an alarming amount of penalties),” quarterback Todd Centeio said after CSU lost to Vanderbilt Saturday night. “But if it’s aggressive plays, it’s football. That happens. There’s a bunch of targeting calls throughout college football. It’s just the name of the sport. But the dumb ones are the ones that we have to hone in on and correct.”www.denverpost.com
