Common K-beauty Ingredients You Should Try At Least Once

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean beauty regime is now quite popular with women everywhere, and one of the main reasons behind this is the common natural ingredients in K-beauty products. Most ingredients in K-beauty products come from natural sources and are gentle on all skin types. But that does not mean they are not as effective as chemical-based products. The natural ingredient-based K-beauty products are equally effective and pack an effective punch while being gentle and soft on the skin.

centralrecorder.com

Best And Trendy Short Hair Styles You Should Try!

Short hair has many benefits. It feels great! amazing you can do it! It’s also typically more manageable and quicker to style. I remember chopping my long hair off into a pixie cut (à la Felicity) soon after a breakup, and I adored was amazing. It was like a fresh breath of air. It was also like feeling a new (ish) person.
HAIR CARE
koreaproductpost.com

Achieve Glass Skin Using These K-Beauty Products

K-beauty products are on every magazine cover, and the internet is buzzing with their latest trends and offerings. The 10-step K-beauty regime has almost become a tradition with people celebrating on Instagram and friends congratulating them on completing it. Korean skincare techniques waltzed into every individual closet and are here to stay. K-beauty introduced the world to youthful skin and taught steps to reach the ideal skin type. Everything that they do becomes a trend and amass a huge fan following. One chapter in the K-beauty encyclopedia that interests many is glass skin and the K-beauty products that can help achieve glass skin.
SKIN CARE
besthealthmag.ca

Why Grapeseed Oil Is a Hair and Skin Care Ingredient Worth Trying

Plenty of oils are touted as a way to smooth and soften skin and hair, from coconut to jojoba to argan oil. One you may not have considered—or think of only as a kitchen ingredient—is grapeseed oil. Sure it has a high smoke point, a property that makes it a great way to fry food, but can it really help your skin?
SKIN CARE
munaluchi

7 Eco-Friendly Beauty Brands To Try Now

Consumers are demanding more eco-friendly beauty products and people of color are leading the way using their purchasing power, estimated to be $1.5 Trillion by 2023, and voices to advocate for more vegan and plant-based beauty companies. In 2020, the global pandemic caused skincare and makeup routines to be thoughtfully...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Every Salad For A Faster Metabolism

When it comes to crafting a healthy diet for weight loss, odds are that salads are one of the first meals that comes to mind. Vegetables are some of the most nutritionally dense foods you could be eating regularly, filling you up with fiber and naturally boosting your metabolism to make it easier to achieve healthy weight loss without depriving your body.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

10 best eyebrow pens for a DIY microblade look

Eyebrows have never been bigger. Both literally, as we’re all now embracing thicker, fuller face-framers, but also when it comes to the huge choice of products and salon treatments.The latest to go mainstream is microblading – a form of semi-permanent brow tattooing, where tiny needles scratch the skin’s surface and deposit pigment creating the illusion of fuller brows. These can last anywhere between one and three years depending on your skin type.But while its biggest attraction is the amount of time and energy it can save you on brow tinting, shaping and products, the big drawback is the treatment’s price...
SKIN CARE
architectureartdesigns.com

16 Vibrant Fall Table Centerpiece Arrangements You Should Try

Fall’s around the corner, in fact, we’re starting to feel summer yield for the fall season with all of these weather changes. But those aren’t the only changes that we should expect. Fall is a wonderful time of the year to introduce some changes to the décor of your home. It is one of the most inspirational seasons when it comes to seasonal home décor with all of its vibrant colors that give nature a warm hue.
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Should Try Immediately This Week To Debloat

Bloating is an incredibly frustrating side effect of digestive dysfunction. From constant feelings of uncomfortable fullness to an enlarged stomach, sometimes it feels as though no matter what you eat, you will always have a reaction. For some, bloating starts as soon as you wake up or eat your first meal. The key is to start your day off strong with foods that are gentle on the gut and rich in nutrients. Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, shared with us some of her favorite breakfasts for starting your day off strong and fighting dreaded bloating.
RECIPES
healthdigest.com

The Strange Ingredient You'd Be Surprised Is In Chewing Gum

Chewing gum is a fairly common practice, from kids who enjoy blowing bubbles with bold watermelon and grape flavored bubble-gum, to adults who carry a spearmint pack to freshen their breath in a pinch. People have been chewing gum since ancient times, and according to WebMD, it offers some health benefits including helping your mouth produce more saliva. With an adequate amount of saliva, your teeth are better protected, and saliva also can help ease symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) by balancing acids in the esophagus.
HEALTH
outsidemagazine

5 Reasons You Should Try Fly-Fishing

Forget what you think you know about fly-fishing. A new generation of anglers like Rebeca Granillo, founder of the Wasatch Women’s Fly Fishing Club, is breathing new life into a sport long perceived to be über-core and arcane. “I understand that it seems intimidating, but fly-fishing has the potential to change your life,” she says. Intrigued? Here are five reasons you can and should give fly-fishing a go.
HOBBIES
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You Cook Dinner, Should Your Spouse Have To Do Clean Up?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with cooking dinner and cleaning. Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma I have no doubt many people will be able to relate to. I’m newly remarried to a great guy. Well, great except for one thing. See I do all the cooking in our relationship. I’m happy to do it. In my first marriage I did the cooking as well, and I think I’ve gotten pretty good at it. But I’m a firm believer that if I cook, my spouse should have to clean. My husband doesn’t see it that way. He says whoever cooks should have to clean up after themselves. I’m not asking for much, just for him to wash the dishes and put them away. I generally take care of everything else, but he still doesn’t see it that way. Don’t you think that whoever cooks should not have to clean? Am I being unreasonable here? Hope you and your listeners can help. Thanks so much ~ Connie.
ALBANY, NY
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING

