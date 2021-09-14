CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Thing, The (1982) (4K UHD Review)

By Dr Adam Jahnke
thedigitalbits.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: The film portion of this review is by Adam Jahnke. The 4K UHD portions are by Bill Hunt.]. Science fiction and horror have been crossing each other’s paths since long before either genre had a name. What is Frankenstein or The Invisible Man if not, in essence, science fiction? After all, you can’t have a mad scientist without the science. But while the best science fiction is free to explore a limitless number of concepts and themes, horror always boils down to something more primal. Perhaps this is why so many sci-fi/horror hybrids involve scary campfire stories with high-tech set dressing. Arguably the most familiar, and certainly one of the most effective, is the original Alien. But with all due respect to Ridley Scott’s modern classic and its fans, my personal favorite is John Carpenter’s The Thing.

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalbits.com

Clockwork Orange, A (4K UHD Review)

[Editor’s Note: This review is written in “Nadsat” by Todd Doogan (the film portion, from his 2001 DVD review) with Bill Hunt (the 4K UHD portions). Online dictionaries are available.]. Oh my brothers, it should be said that of all of Stanley Kubrick’s sinny, A Clockwork Orange is probably the...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Smokey and the Bandit (4K UHD Review)

Growing up in the south, Smokey and the Bandit was nigh impossible to miss as it was in constant rotation on TBS, not to mention that most households always seemed to have a copy of it. Even Billy Bob Thorton once said that it was considered to be a documentary where he came from. All kidding aside, it's easy to dismiss the film as it's soaking in southern culture and eventually became a part of the lexicon. On the flipside, Smokey and the Bandit is easily one of the most enjoyable road movies ever made, as well as, what many contemporaries would describe as, a “handshake” movie.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

4K Ultra HD Review – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994. Directed by Frank Darabont. Starring Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows, and James Whitmore. The Shawshank Redemption arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film looks beautiful, but no new bonus features were commissioned for this edition, so all of the extras were ported over from past releases. A Blu-ray disc and a code for a digital copy are included too.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Cannibal Man (Blu-ray Review)

[Note: Occasionaly, certain titles feature artwork that Google deems offensive, and when we attempt to post it, we're cut off. In order to keep this from happening on CANNIBAL MAN, we've used altered artwork instead. Please click through one of our links to Amazon in order to see the actual artwork.]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
John Carpenter
thedigitalbits.com

Hunter Will Get You, The (Blu-ray Review)

After director Philippe Labro’s film Le hasard et la violence didn’t find much of an audience, he returned to the American-style detective genre with which he had previously found success. More importantly, he returned to Jean-Paul Belmondo, the star of his earlier film The Inheritor, and the result was The Hunter Will Get You (aka L'alpagueur), a film which played to both of their strengths. L'Alpagueur (Belmondo) is a freelance fixer who works for the government off the books so that he can achieve his goals by any means necessary. Under the alias Roger Pilard, he ends up being put on the trail of L'Epervier (Bruno Cremer), a deadly robber who leaves no traces because he kills any and all witnesses to his crimes. But even a man as meticulous as L'Epervier is at risk when his hunter will go to any lengths to track him down.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Warner sets Reminiscence for Blu-ray & 4K on 11/9, plus Flesh for Frankenstein, new Kino Lorber Studio Classics titles & more

We have some new announcement news for you today, but first more reviews... More reviews are coming tomorrow, so keep your eyes peeled for them. [Read on here...]. Now then... the big news today is that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has just made Lisa Joy’s sci-fi noir film Reminiscence official for release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on 11/9. The Digital release is expected on 10/1 (it was available on HBO Max for a limited time that ended yesterday). Look for Dolby Atmos audio on the Blu-ray and 4K UHD, with extras to include 5 behind-the-scenes featurettes (You’re Going on a Journey, The Sunken Coast, Crafting a Memory, Reminiscence: A Family Reunion, and Save My Love). You can see the cover artwork above left and also below.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Theater of Blood (Blu-ray Review)

Vincent Price was not one of our subtlest actors. He’s remembered today for his many horror film performances, many of which feature him wringing every ounce of juice out of his dialogue. Some would say he was a shameless over-actor, but fans and audiences in general love his screen persona. He’s in full Price mode in Theater of Blood, a comedy revenge thriller with a full bow—rather than a nod—to William Shakespeare.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#4k Movies#Documentary Film#4k Ultra Hd#K Uhd Review#Panavision Panaflex#Panavision C#Ultra Hd#Universal#Sdr#Scream Factory#Arrow Video#Reds#Cgi#Dts
thedigitalbits.com

Prince of the City (Blu-ray Review)

Prince of the City is a remarkable achievement from director Sidney Lumet: a sprawling, 167-minute epic about deception and betrayal, with over 100 speaking parts and dozens of locations all across New York City, which nevertheless manages to be one of the most intimate portraits of a single individual that he ever created. There are so many key characters in the film that Lumet opted to show on-screen identification cards to help viewers keep track of them, and yet all of that potential chaos is anchored securely by Treat Williams in the main role as Special Investigative Unit Detective Danny Ciello—the film never loses its focus no matter how many other characters swirl around him.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Proposition (Umbrella Entertainment)

Director – John Hillcoat (Ghosts… of the Civil Dead, The Road) Starring – Ray Winstone (Cold Mountain, Sweeney Todd), Guy Pearce (Memento, The Time Machine), and Emily Watson (Corpse Bride, Red Dragon) Release Date – 2005. Rating – 4/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. I grew up in a western household…mostly...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Brotherhood of Satan, The (Blu-ray Review)

Actor and Sam Peckinpah favorite L.Q. Jones decided to embark on a career of producing and directing in the late 1960s through to the 1970s. After helming the little-seen Western The Devil’s Bedroom and producing the horror film The Witchmaker (and prior to his greatest triumph as a director, A Boy and His Dog), he and his stalwart band of talent decided to make a new horror film independently, shooting it in widescreen and learning from the mistakes they made on previous films. The result, The Brotherhood of Satan, was later picked up by Columbia Pictures and released in the summer of 1971. Although it was later re-released on a double bill with Fragment of Fear, it didn’t generate much of an audience until the 1980s when it showed up on VHS and TV. And even now, it’s still on a slow, uphill climb. A steady and methodical film, many consider it to be an underappreciated gem, specifically for its widescreen composition and cinematography, but also for its uncharacteristic leading performance by Strother Martin.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Demented (Review)

Director – Nigel Hartwell (Insight of Evil, Suburban Madness) Starring – Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Ugly Sweater Party), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th, Leaf Blower Massacre 2), and Bret Hart (Trailer Park Boys: Jail Shorts, Corner Gas Animated) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 1/5. What I love about indie...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Black Widow (4K UHD Review)

Set in the immediate aftermath of the events of Captain America: Civil War, Marvel’s Black Widow tells the origin story of its title character, aka Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who is now on the run after violating the Sokovia Accords. It seems that when her seemly normal childhood in Ohio was disrupted by her parents—sleeper agents Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz)—returning to Russia, Natasha and her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) were delivered into the secret Red Room program that creates Black Widows. Natasha eventually defected, joined SHIELD, and became an Avenger, but her sister remained a Widow long enough to be subjected to the program’s chemical brainwashing, only finally escaping when a target she’s meant to kill exposes her to the antidote. With nowhere else to turn, Yelena sends the rest of this substance to Natasha. Soon, the two sisters join forces and hatch a plan to take down the Red Room once and for all. But in order to do this, they’ll first need to reunite with the “parents” who abandoned them.
MOVIES
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta Says Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Tracking Shot Take Was Ruined by Line Flub

The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas that follows Henry and Karen through the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor flubbed their line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta revealed. The iconic actor was a guest Friday on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about his upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark and his mafia classic, Goodfellas. In Many Saints, the prequel film to The Sopranos TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It is raw as...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Demon Inside (Review)

Director – Joey Moran (Pals, The Z Virus) Starring – Joseph Rene (Dead of Night, Between Hell and a Heartbeat), Madeline Thelton (Big Bad, Furious in Alabama), and Chloe Lee (The Secret: Dare to Dream, Minari) Release Date – 2017. Rating – 3/5. I hate how horror fans never give...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy