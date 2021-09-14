Thing, The (1982) (4K UHD Review)

Actor and Sam Peckinpah favorite L.Q. Jones decided to embark on a career of producing and directing in the late 1960s through to the 1970s. After helming the little-seen Western The Devil’s Bedroom and producing the horror film The Witchmaker (and prior to his greatest triumph as a director, A Boy and His Dog), he and his stalwart band of talent decided to make a new horror film independently, shooting it in widescreen and learning from the mistakes they made on previous films. The result, The Brotherhood of Satan, was later picked up by Columbia Pictures and released in the summer of 1971. Although it was later re-released on a double bill with Fragment of Fear, it didn’t generate much of an audience until the 1980s when it showed up on VHS and TV. And even now, it’s still on a slow, uphill climb. A steady and methodical film, many consider it to be an underappreciated gem, specifically for its widescreen composition and cinematography, but also for its uncharacteristic leading performance by Strother Martin.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO