A talented senior class for Roosevelt football emerged in 59-0 home victory over Falcons. Friday night at Roosevelt High School, it didn't take long to see which squad was the better team. The Roughriders, hosting 5A's La Salle Prep, scored 40 points in the first quarter and held the Falcons out of the end zone. A touchdown and PAT in the second sent the game into a running clock for the entire second half. The onslaught from Roosevelt improved it to 1-1 on the season while La Salle fell to 0-2. Here are three takeaways from the Roughriders stellar night:...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO