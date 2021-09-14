Darlene Clinard

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Cover picture for the articleDarlene Clinard, age 68 of Springfield, passed away on September 11, 2021 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Clinard; children, Brandon Clinard (Dana) and Leslie Johnson (Tony); grandchildren, Ashlyn Henson (Brandon), Austin Curtis, Jessica Johnson, and Nicholas Clinard; and brothers, Ralph Seabolt and Ronnie Seabolt. Darlene was preceded in death by parents Marvin and Vinnie Seabolt; daughter, Alicia; and siblings, Bob Seabolt, Jean Donelson, J.D. Seabolt, Dean Seabolt, and Jimmie Seabolt.

