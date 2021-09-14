Darlene Clinard
Darlene Clinard, age 68 of Springfield, passed away on September 11, 2021 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Clinard; children, Brandon Clinard (Dana) and Leslie Johnson (Tony); grandchildren, Ashlyn Henson (Brandon), Austin Curtis, Jessica Johnson, and Nicholas Clinard; and brothers, Ralph Seabolt and Ronnie Seabolt. Darlene was preceded in death by parents Marvin and Vinnie Seabolt; daughter, Alicia; and siblings, Bob Seabolt, Jean Donelson, J.D. Seabolt, Dean Seabolt, and Jimmie Seabolt.www.robertsoncountyconnection.com
