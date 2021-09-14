New Georgetown track complex will be named for Olympic gold medalist Anthuan Maybank
GEORGETOWN — The new Beck Running Track & Field Complex will soon be named to honor Georgetown County native and 1996 USA Olympic gold medalist, Anthuan Maybank. Georgetown County Council unanimously approved the renaming of the complex after the track star Sept. 14. Maybank, a Georgetown High School graduate, attended Iowa University where he broke several school records before becoming part of the Olympic champion 4x400-meter relay team at the Atlanta Games.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0