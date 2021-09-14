CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

New Georgetown track complex will be named for Olympic gold medalist Anthuan Maybank

By Demi Lawrence dlawrence@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN — The new Beck Running Track & Field Complex will soon be named to honor Georgetown County native and 1996 USA Olympic gold medalist, Anthuan Maybank. Georgetown County Council unanimously approved the renaming of the complex after the track star Sept. 14. Maybank, a Georgetown High School graduate, attended Iowa University where he broke several school records before becoming part of the Olympic champion 4x400-meter relay team at the Atlanta Games.

