CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Democrats get pass on their history

Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

On Sept. 1 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned the "Martinsville Seven." Seventy years and seven months since they were executed in the electric chair. The thing I find interesting is that at the time of their trial conviction and execution, the legislature in Virginia contained 89 Democrats, eight Republicans and two independent members, The governor was J.S. Battle, a segregationist Democrat, The attorney general was James L. Almond, a Democrat. None of these men offered a solution to the obvious imbalance in the use of the death penalty. In fact, Gov. Battle refused to consider commutation of the sentence of death.

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Martinsville, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Martinsville, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy