CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood Springs, CO

Lofts phase 4, Big 5 Sporting goods coming soon to Glenwood Meadows

By Ike Fredregill
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenwood Meadows could soon be home to a new sporting goods store and an additional housing development. Big 5 Sporting Goods could move into the storefront west of Target, according to a building permit application submitted on behalf of the company in April. While the retail company could not be reached for comment, Big 5 has advertised a number of job openings at the new store in the Post Independent. No information is currently available about when the location might open, but an Oregon-based contractor, Endres Northwest Inc., could make a number of changes to the proposed 9,700-square-foot store location, city documents state.

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Government
Glenwood Springs, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Sporting Goods#Housing Development#Glenwood Meadows#Target#The Post Independent#Endres Northwest Inc#Stoneleigh Companies Llc

Comments / 0

Community Policy