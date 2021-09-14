Lofts phase 4, Big 5 Sporting goods coming soon to Glenwood Meadows

Glenwood Meadows could soon be home to a new sporting goods store and an additional housing development. Big 5 Sporting Goods could move into the storefront west of Target, according to a building permit application submitted on behalf of the company in April. While the retail company could not be reached for comment, Big 5 has advertised a number of job openings at the new store in the Post Independent. No information is currently available about when the location might open, but an Oregon-based contractor, Endres Northwest Inc., could make a number of changes to the proposed 9,700-square-foot store location, city documents state.