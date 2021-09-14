Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Sept. 14)
The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:. • Gary D. Jones, 60, of Frankfort, enhanced cultivation in marijuana (five or more plants), first offense, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), second or greater offense, third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units Diazepam), second or greater offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, all Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class D felonies; and 15 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.www.state-journal.com
