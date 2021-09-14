Eunice Bull Bear, 1960-2021

Funeral for Eunice Bull Bear age 61 of Bismarck, ND will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, 15th of September 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church in Cannonball, ND, Fr. John Floberg will be officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD. Family and Friends will gather at the Cannonball Junction at 10:00 AM to follow in procession. Eunice passed away on September 5, 2021, in Bismarck, ND due to natural causes.