CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Eunice Bull Bear, 1960-2021

drgnews.com
 8 days ago

Funeral for Eunice Bull Bear age 61 of Bismarck, ND will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, 15th of September 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church in Cannonball, ND, Fr. John Floberg will be officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD. Family and Friends will gather at the Cannonball Junction at 10:00 AM to follow in procession. Eunice passed away on September 5, 2021, in Bismarck, ND due to natural causes.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Obituaries
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert White#Oster Funeral Home#Sd#Solen#Nd High School#Kicking Horse Job Corp#Cannonball#Dakota Skies Bingo#Celie Cross#Merline White Eagle#Lovene Red Stone
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy