Colorado State

Colorado man arrested and drugs, gun found in car involved in I-15 shootout near Beaver, troopers say

By Jacob Klopfenstein, Ashley Imlay, KSL.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 15 was closed on Monday near Beaver as more than 50 officers from six different jurisdictions responded to a man who fired his gun at troopers when they tried to pull him over, police said. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) — BEAVER — Troopers found drugs and a gun inside a car that was being driven by a Colorado man who fled from a traffic stop and shot at officers on Monday evening, causing an hourslong manhunt and freeway shutdown in Beaver County, authorities say.

