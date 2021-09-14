‘Shang-Chi’ turns out to be one of Marvel’s best films

As an Asian American growing up in a predominantly white Bay Area community, I never saw much Asian representation, if any, in movies or on TV. When I did, Asian characters were always sidekicks who got minimal screen time and then never reappeared in sequels. With the exception of Doctor Strange’s Wong, played by Benedict Wong, and Spider-Man’s Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, most Asian characters in superhero films are thrown into the background. Seeing these one-dimensional portrayals infuriates me because Asian Americans are incredibly diverse in terms of ethnicity, class, cultural background and language. There is no singular, defining Asian American experience.
