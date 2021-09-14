CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shang-Chi’ turns out to be one of Marvel’s best films

By Brendan Praeger Contributing writer
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was trying to convince my wife that we should see the new Marvel film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” she told me that it wasn’t worth spending money on a babysitter to see a third-tier comic book movie. As I went to the theater (alone,...

themercury.com

Watch ‘Shang-Chi’ free Stream at home: Here’s how to Watch marvel’s movie online

Where can you watch Shang-Chi online? Here’s options for downloading or watching ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ streaming full movie online without 123movies & Reddit including where to watch Marvel’s new movies online for free. Details on how you can watch Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for free throughout the year are described below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
Chloe Zhao
isustudentmedia.com

"Shang Chi" and the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Over the weekend, I saw the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. I’ve been interested in seeing it since it was revealed in the Phase 4 lineup and was curious on what it was going to be about. When it comes to Marvel characters and martial arts, many people’s thoughts, including my own, always point towards Iron Fist.
Marvel’s Shang-Chi Box Office Revised Upwards With Record-Breaking Monday

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is breaking even more records than expected. Earlier reports already confirmed that it would blow away the previous Labor Day Weekend record. Newer reports confirm that, after a record-breaking Monday gross, it will more than triple the previous Labor Day Weekend record. Shang-Chi earned $18.9 million on Labor Day, which is the highest Monday total for any film during the pandemic. It's also the 28th biggest Monday gross at the box office ever, coming in above The Avengers' $18.89 in 2012. That brings Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' four-day total to $94 million, far surpassing the previous Labor Day weekend record set by Rob Zombie's Halloween at $30.5 million in 2007.
How ‘Shang-Chi’ Changes Disney’s Film Distribution Strategy

If there’s a downside to scoring a hit during a pandemic, it’s this for Disney: The success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opens a fresh set of questions about how to handle the rest of its 2021 theatrical slate. “Shang-Chi’s” $75 million 3-day haul is the...
‘Shang-Chi’s Post-Credits Cameo Raises a Huge Marvel Question

The following post contains major SPOILERS for the end credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You have been warned. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with a surprise appearance from Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, who discuss a mysterious signal emanating from the ten rings. (We’ve already discussed this in another blog post and video.) But there’s an interesting question that this scene raised that we haven’t talked about before. Namely: What happened to the Hulk?
Filial piety, kung fu and Marvel’s most compelling supervillain come together in ‘Shang-Chi’

It might be a little bit of an understatement to say that Marvel Studios is on a roll these days — when is it not? — but the sheer volume of content the franchise has put out in 2021 is impossible not to notice. Starting with the premiere of “WandaVision” in January and set to culminate with the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in mid-December, no less than ten new installments will have been added to the Marvel saga across film and television by the end of this year. Squarely in the middle of it all is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the studio’s first introductory standalone movie since “Captain Marvel” and easily one of its best.
Filmaniacs: 'Shang-Chi' is a refreshing spin on the Marvel formula

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released strictly to theaters without a hybrid release on Disney+. There’s been some concern from fans and critics alike regarding how that was going to work out during a pandemic. Posts on social...
Review: ‘Shang-Chi’ a Marvel-ous new movie

BAXTER — “Who are you?” Katy asks of her best friend, Shang-Chi. That’s a question many moviegoers may be asking as they flocked to see “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a new superhero movie from Marvel Studios. The new release playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in...
Marvel Delayed Diversifying Its Film Lineup for Years; After ‘Shang-Chi,’ There’s Truly No Excuse

The box office’s pandemic-era woes might not be entirely banished, but the massive opening-weekend success of Destin Daniel Cretton’s Marvel Cinematic Universe feature, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has made a sterling case for the return of the of blockbuster. With an estimated four-day gross of over $93 million, the Simu Liu-starring MCU entry handily busted a number of myths: that attention for the franchise is flailing, that audiences won’t turn out in theaters for event films, that tentpoles require established stars to lead them, and that Labor Day is an undesirable release date. It also proves something...
In Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi,’ Asian Americans Are Heroes, Not Sidekicks

As an Asian American growing up in a predominantly white Bay Area community, I never saw much Asian representation, if any, in movies or on TV. When I did, Asian characters were always sidekicks who got minimal screen time and then never reappeared in sequels. With the exception of Doctor Strange’s Wong, played by Benedict Wong, and Spider-Man’s Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, most Asian characters in superhero films are thrown into the background. Seeing these one-dimensional portrayals infuriates me because Asian Americans are incredibly diverse in terms of ethnicity, class, cultural background and language. There is no singular, defining Asian American experience.
Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Reveals the Surprisingly Sexy Training He Did for the Marvel Film

Watch: "Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Did WHAT Training for Marvel Movie?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be landing a Magic Mike superhero. During a hilarious sneak peek at E!'s Celebrity Game Face, airing tomorrow, Sept. 8, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu revealed the surprising thing he had to master to bring the famed comic book character to life.
Shang-Chi’s Tony Leung Reveals His Favorite Marvel Heroes

Getting Tony Leung on board for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a huge coup for Marvel, as the studio’s latest blockbuster marks the legendary actor’s first-ever Hollywood performance. We’ve known that Leung was attached to the project since he was announced to be playing the Mandarin back in summer 2019, and now we’ve got to see the movie, we can see that he was the perfect casting for this bold reimagining of the classic comic book villain.
