“I don’t want to take live theater for granted ever again, do you?”. That was Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a brief curtain speech welcoming back the first Broadway audience at “Hamilton” since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down every show in New York on March 12, 2020. The Sept. 14 performance was part of a coordinated re-opening of some of Broadway’s biggest shows, as five productions — long-running musicals “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Chicago” plus new play “Lackawanna Blues” — opened their doors to audiences on the same night.

6 DAYS AGO