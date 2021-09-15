Michael Conforto Hints At Future With Mets Ahead Of Free Agency
NEW YORK-- The door might not be shut on the possibility of pending free agent Michael Conforto returning to the Mets next season. Conforto, who has spent his entire seven-year big-league career with the Mets, spoke to reporters prior to his team's game with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening, and of course, was asked about his time in Queens potentially coming to a close after the regular season ends in the next 17 games.www.si.com
