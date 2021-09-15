Michael Conforto Hints At Future With Mets Ahead Of Free Agency

NEW YORK -- Michael Conforto does not know if these will wind up being his final weeks in New York. He concedes that possibility. He also acknowledges the alternative. “I definitely have thought about it,” said Conforto, who can become a free agent for the first time after this season. “The options are wide open. It very well could not be the end of my time here. It may be, but it very well couldn’t be.”

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO